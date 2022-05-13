PHOTO
ABU DHABI - The funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be performed today after Maghrib prayer (Sunset prayer), and the funeral prayer in absentia will be conducted in all mosques across the country.
