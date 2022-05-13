FUJAIRAH - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May 2022.

In a statement, Sheikh Hamad said, "Today, the UAE bids farewell its leader and a national icon, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a man with a generous soul and a champion of tolerance. The late Khalifa bin Zayed will go down in history as one of the world's greatest leaders. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant my brother, my friend and partner, eternal peace."