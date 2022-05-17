WORLD
SHEIKH KHALIFA PASSES AWAY
SAUDI ARABIA
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince travels to offer condolences
UAE
Fatima bint Mubarak, Shamsa bint Suhail accept condolences of world leaders' wives
ECONOMY
UAE President receives more condolences from world leaders on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
EDUCATION
Sheikh Khalifa's legacy: How the late President made UAE a global hub for education
LATEST STORIES
UAE
UAE President accepts condolences from world leaders over passing of Sheikh Khalifa
ECONOMY
UAE spent over $10bln in development projects under the late Sheikh Khalifa
UAE
'I prayed for him because he kept UAE safe': Expats mourn Sheikh Khalifa
UNITED KINGDOM
Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Prince Charles, US Secretary of defence
UAE
UAE President continues accepting condolences from world leaders over passing of Sheikh Khalifa
UAE
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Mood sombre across UAE as residents mourn
UAE
Pakistan PM to visit UAE, offer condolences
UAE
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: India VP to visit UAE to offer condolences
UAE
British PM Johnson to visit UAE to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa
EDITOR'S CHOICE
UAE
Visionary leader of UAE, champion of Gulf unity
UAE
Khalifa bin Zayed: 18 years of empowerment
UAE
The UAE is a model of tolerant governance, thanks to Sheikh Khalifa
MORE STORIES
UAE
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: US VP Harris to lead delegation to UAE to offer condolences
UAE
UAE President accepts condolences from world leaders over passing of Sheikh Khalifa
FINANCIAL SERVICES
UAE Banking Sector: Great strides under leadership of Khalifa bin Zayed
UAE
Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Mohammed bin Rashid, Rulers on death of Sheikh Khalifa
ECONOMY
Federal Supreme Council elects Mohamed bin Zayed as UAE President
UAE
Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for late UAE President
UAE
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Indian Grand Mufti leads special prayer in Kerala
JORDAN
Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Jordan announces 40-day mourning
SAUDI ARABIA
Funeral prayer in absentia performed in Two Holy Mosques for late UAE president
MOST READ
1.
Abu Dhabi's IHC completes $2bln investment in Adani Group’s green portfolio
2.
Dubai property tycoon Hussain Sajwani is the richest Arab in UAE: Forbes
3.
Dubai’s Dnata invests $17mln to boost Erbil operations
4.
Exclusive: Saudi government likely to add to its $500bln NEOM commitment
5.
Dubai’s Emirates steps up cabin crew hiring in 30 cities worldwide
PICK OF THE DAY
INVESTMENT
Interview: Singapore-based robo-advisory firm StashAway eyes MENA expansion
Tuesday Outlook: Asia markets gain; dollar knocked from 20-year high
INSIGHTS
1
Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
2
China faces uphill battle to repeat 2020 miracle as exports falter
3
Egypt faces sharp rise in costs to finance proposed $30bln deficit
4
Food inflation pain puts emerging markets between rock and hard place
5
European smelter hits mean another year of zinc shortfall
ZAWYA COVERAGE
INVESTMENT
B2B marketplace Fashinza raises $100mln in Series B funding
IPO
Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading arm - report
ISLAMIC FINANCE
UAE’s Gulf Islamic Investments acquires stake in Saudi’s $530mln dental chain
EQUITIES
Bahrain’s GFH increases stake in GB Group
Banking & Insurance
Takaful sector: Global growth, trends and new markets
LATEST NEWS
1
G7 to discuss crypto-asset regulation, says French central banker
2
Sweden ready to discuss its NATO application with Turkey, Swedish PM says
3
Russia says it's not planning to block YouTube or cut itself off from internet
4
DXB is on track to sustain ranking as world’s busiest international airport
5
NCEMA, GAIAE announce requirements for Hajj for UAE pilgrims
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener