KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Finland for its support during the war against Russia on Thursday as Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visited Kyiv.

Marin, whose country is a member of the European Union, is the latest European leader to visit Kyiv in a show of solidarity since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

"For us, Finland's military assistance is very valuable," Zelenskiy, wrote on Facebook after talks with Marin. "Weapons, sanctions policy and the unity of our partners in the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU - this is what can provide strength in the defence of our land.

Other European leaders to visit Kyiv since the war began include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Marin also went to the towns of Irpin and Bucha where Ukraine suspects Russian troops carried out atrocities. Russia has dismissed the allegations as a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Zelenskiy's office said Marin had praised Ukrainians for the "heroic spirit" they had shown during the war.

