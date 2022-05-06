LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia thought it could escape prosecutions for war crimes because of the threat of a nuclear attack.

"They do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state", Zelenskiy, speaking through a translator, told Britain's Chatham House think tank.

"This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Michael Holden; editing by William James)