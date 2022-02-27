PHOTO
Wizz Air said on Sunday that it had suspended all flights to and from Russia temporarily.
The airline added on its website that it was constantly monitoring the situation.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
The airline added on its website that it was constantly monitoring the situation
PHOTO
Wizz Air said on Sunday that it had suspended all flights to and from Russia temporarily.
The airline added on its website that it was constantly monitoring the situation.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)