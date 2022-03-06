Jordan on Saturday waived visa requirements for families and relatives of Ukrainians living in the Kingdom, providing them with temporary residence permits for humanitarian reasons.

The Foreign Ministry announced the government's decision pertaining to the visa-free entry that allows Ukrainians to come into the country in accordance with a set of procedures to be implemented by the ministry in coordination with the related authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

