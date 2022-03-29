Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey on Tuesday without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported.

"There was a cold welcome, no handshake," a Ukrainian reporter said, without making clear whether he had witnessed the delegations meeting or had been told this by officials.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to President Volodymr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter the delegations were discussing "the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process. Delegations are working in parallel on the entire spectrum of contentious issues."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



