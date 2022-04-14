Ukraine is in talks with foreign partners for around $8 billion of financial support, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding that it had received over $3.5 billion of budget support already.

Asked whether Ukraine needed to restructure its external debt, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko added in televised remarks that Ukraine did not currently have problems with that debt and that more than 80% of the debts it was servicing and repaying at the moment were domestic.

