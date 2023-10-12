Ukraine said Thursday that it had destroyed 28 Russian drones overnight, while authorities in the south said strikes damaged Odesa port warehouses and private residences, wounding one person.

Ukrainian forces downed 28 "Shahed-136/131" drones out of a total of 33 launched from Russia's Belgorod region to the north and from the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea to the south, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were flying in different directions, so air defence was working in at least six regions of Ukraine," it said.

The Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine meanwhile said Russia had lobbed another volley of attack drones towards port infrastructure along the Danube river.

"Trying to bypass air defence systems, ... drones were coming from different directions, using complex trajectories," it said on Telegram.

A total of four drones had been destroyed in the Mykolayiv region and 10 in the Odesa region, it said.

"Unfortunately, there are also strikes," Odesa governor Oleg Kiper said in a separate Telegram post, adding that Odesa port infrastructure and residential buildings in the Izmail district had been damaged.

One person, a woman born in 1935, had suffered thermal burns and was in hospital, he said.

Russia stepped up attacks on ports in southern Ukraine after exiting a deal allowing safe passage for grain shipments through the Black Sea in July.

Kyiv has also warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, mirroring systematic attacks that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods during the coldest months of the year.

In September, Moscow launched more than 500 Shahed drones -- a monthly record, according to Ukrainian consultancy group Defence Express.