Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he had held a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelenskiy on Twitter.

