Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday said foreign allies must impose maximum sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs in order to prevent the war spreading to other countries.

"The only way to avert Russian war expanding beyond Ukraine is to provide us with the fullest support. Maximum sanctions. All the weapons. The policy of 'not provoking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin' has failed badly in past years," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



