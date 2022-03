Ukraine needs a Marshall Plan to deal with the consequences of Russia's invasion, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

"Our support for the (Ukrainian) people's fight for freedom will continue," Lindner said in a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament. "Our solidarity with our European neighbour has a lasting basis and that's why we need an international Marshall Plan for Ukraine."

