Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday welcomed promises by the United States and its allies to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine following talks at a German air base.

"One of Russia's odd demands at the start of the war was the 'full demilitarization' of Ukraine. After yesterday's epochal meeting of 40 defense ministers, I have bad news for Russia. Capacity, speed, simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons - Ukraine is strengthening," he wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



