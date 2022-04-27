The longer-term impact of the Ukraine conflict on the funding positions of British pension schemes could be "significant", The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.

British pension schemes also need to be alert to cyber risks due to the conflict, TPR said in its annual funding statement.

"Conditions remain challenging for some schemes and employers and so we urge trustees to continue to focus on their long-term funding target and strategy," David Fairs, TPR's Executive Director of Regulatory Policy, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alex Richardson)




