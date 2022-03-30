The British government said on Wednesday it had issued 25,500 visas to Ukrainians under schemes set up to bring in refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

Data from the Home Office showed that 22,800 visas had been given under the Ukraine family scheme, with 2,700 being offered under the sponsorship scheme.

With the number of people fleeing from the war currently in millions, the government has been under pressure to do more to take in refugees. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)



