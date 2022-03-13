Some UAE airlines have extended their suspension of flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus amid the ongoing crisis in the region, until at least May 8, 2022.

A travel update issued on Dubai-based Emirates airline said: 'Emirates’ partner airlines – flydubai and S7 ‑ have suspended certain flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the closure of airspace over these areas. Customers booked to fly to these cities as their final destinations will not be accepted for boarding at their point of origin.'

Flydubai has suspended flights to the following destinations until May 8, 2022:

- Kyiv (KBP)

- Odessa (ODS)

- Krasnodar (KRR)

- Rostov (ROV)

- Minsk (MSQ)

S7 has suspended flights to the following destinations until further notice:

- Rostov

- Krasnodar

- Anapa

- Gelendzhik

- Elista

- Stavropol

- Belgorod

- Bryansk

- Orel

- Kursk

- Voronezh

- Simferopol

Earlier in February, the airlines had said that the decision was taken citing safety of the flights and passengers due to the military conflict.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website in February after the Russian attack.

