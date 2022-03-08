Some UAE airlines have extended their temporarily suspension of flights to Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the East European country in February.

A travel update issued on Dubai-based Emirates airline said: 'Emirates’ partner airlines – flydubai and S7 ‑ have suspended certain flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the closure of airspace over these areas'

>>Kyiv (KBP) ‑ up to and including 26 March 2022

>>Odessa (ODS) ‑ up to and including 27 March 2022

>>Krasnodar (KRR) ‑ up to and including 27 March 2022

>>Rostov (ROV) ‑ up to and including 29 March 2022

>>Minsk (MSQ) – up to and including 26 March 2022

- Rostov

- Krasnodar

- Anapa

- Gelendzhik

- Elista

- Stavropol

- Belgorod

- Bryansk

- Orel

- Kursk

- Voronezh

- Simferopol

Local budget carriers flydubai and Air Arabia have also extended the suspension of flights to Ukraine until at least April 1.

Earlier in February, the airlines had said that the decision was taken citing safety of the flights and passengers due to the military conflict.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website in February after the Russian attack.

A flight search on flydubai showed that Kyiv services have been suspended until at least March 28.

Airlines had earlier suspended flights until March 8.

“We will be in touch with our passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,” flydubai had said.

A similar Sharjah-Kyiv flight search on Air Arabia's site showed no services until at least March 31.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

