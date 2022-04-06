The governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said at least two civilians were killed and five wounded on Wednesday when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.

In an online post, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos of the alleged attack which showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



