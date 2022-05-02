Germany will not make itself a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine by training Ukrainian soldiers, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

He added that the possibility of Ukraine striking Russian territory with weapons it had acquired from NATO countries would not change this.

"If a state is attacked it has the right to defend itself, and that right isn't confined to its own territory," he told a regular government news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)



