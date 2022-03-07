Goldman Sachs Group is shifting some of its Russia-based employees to Dubai as its staff seeks to work from a different location following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.

The move is not intended to be permanent as of now, the report added.

Scores of global companies have suspended operations in Russia following the invasion. Western nations have imposed crippling sanctions on the country, including on the Russian Central Bank.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

