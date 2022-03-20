Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Saturday with Bektum Rostam, a special envoy of the Ukrainian president in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, and Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s support for all that contributes to reducing the escalation, protecting civilians, seriously seeking negotiated political solutions, and all international efforts to resolve the crisis politically.

eserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).