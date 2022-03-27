Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that dialogue is essential to end the current conflict in Ukraine.



Speaking at the opening session of the 2022 Doha forum, Prince Faisal added that the best way to deal with this crisis is via strengthening dialogue to reach a political solution and end the suffering of civilians.



The Saudi foreign minister also voiced the importance of efforts to tackle problems which developing countries face.



He noted that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the significance of international work, noting that countries cannot work alone to confront challenges, whether they’re related to economy or climate or any other pandemic. “[Such] challenges cannot be overcome without working together,” he said.



Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani inaugurated on Saturday the 20th Doha Forum 20th session, held under the theme, "Moving to a new era."



The Qatari Emir said in a speech he gave during the opening ceremony of the event that the current time requires "radical reviews before the entire globe reaches a stage of unbalance."



Environmentally unfriendly and irresponsible forms of industrial production are extremely increasing, leading to catastrophic consequences affecting humanity, and would even continue to harm the future generations, Sheikh Tamim added.



Meanwhile, the shocking increase in poverty levels, and difficulty in reaching the basic life needs led to famine, he said.



"We believe that social justice is the real safety measure for societies, which requires fair tax policies, as most societies cannot dispense state services," Sheikh Tamim said.



The two-day Doha Forum aims to launch dialogue and debate on the critical challenges encountering "our world, and promote exchange of ideas, policy-making and provide feasible recommendations."

