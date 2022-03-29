KIEV — Saudi Arabia' embassy in Ukraine announced on Monday that it has asked the Ukrainian authorities to release the detained Saudi citizen.



In a statement, the embassy said that it has submitted an official request through the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to release the detained Saudi citizen in Ukraine.



The embassy has clarified that it is closely following the Saudi citizen's case from the date of his arrest on August 11, 2021 by the Ukrainian police.



The embassy confirmed that it had appointed a lawyer for the detained Saudi citizen to defend him and to secure all his needs inside the prison.



The Saudi embassy’s statement came after what was reported recently in the social media regarding the Saudi citizen’s statements about his situation in prison in Ukraine.



The embassy said that it is in intensive contact with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the safety of the Saudi citizen, despite the current events that Ukraine is going through.



The case of the Saudi citizen has security dimensions and is very complicated, the embassy said.



It noted that an arrest warrant had previously been issued against the Saudi citizen by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) for being wanted by one of the countries.



The arrest warrant against the Saudi citizen issue is still pending with the Ukrainian judicial authorities, the embassy said.



The Saudi embassy confirmed that it is still continuing its efforts to find the best possible ways to ensure the safety of the Saudi citizen.