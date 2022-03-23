Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he was unaware whether a member of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers had proposed raising output above the planned hike of 400,000 barrels per day each month.

The United States would like the producer alliance to increase output faster than it has been doing since August amid surging oil prices, but only a few countries have spare capacity, including de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Novak also said it was too early to talk about the need to adjust Russia's OPEC+ quota because of sanctions over Ukraine and that Russian companies expected difficulties with logistics and payments on energy supplies around April-May. (Reporting by Reuters)