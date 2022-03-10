Russian steel giant Evraz's London-listed shares have been temporarily suspended by Britain's financial regulator after top shareholder Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by Britain, a notice from the London Stock Exchange shows.

The Financial Conduct Authority has temporarily suspended the London listing from 1100 GMT on Thursday "in order to protect investors pending clarification of the impact of the UK sanctions", the LSE's notice said.

Evraz shares fell 16% after the Abramovich sanctions announcement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)



