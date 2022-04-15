Russian oil production has continued to slide in April, declining by 7.5% in the first half of the month from March, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the data.

Oil output has been under pressure amid sanctions from the West over Moscow's activities in Ukraine.

Interfax said Russian oil and gas condensate output stood at 1.392 million tonnes per day on average in the first two weeks of April, down 7.45% from March.

In barrels, output declined to 10.2 million per day (bpd) from 11.01 million in March.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)