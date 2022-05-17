A Russian lawmaker taking part in peace talks with Kyiv said on Tuesday that Russia should consider the death penalty for what he called nationalist fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment.

In a debate in the lower house of Russia's parliament after the defenders of Ukraine's Azovstal steel works surrendered, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said although Russia has a moratorium on the death penalty, it should "think carefully" about capital punishment for the Azov fighters.

"They do not deserve to live after the monstrous crimes against humanity that they have committed and that are committed continuously against our prisoners", he said.

(Reporting by Reuters)