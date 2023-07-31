KYIV: A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"The enemy conducted a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All the necessary agencies are working at the scene now," the interior ministry said, urging people to remain in air raid shelters.

Kryvyi Rih is a steel-producing city and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)