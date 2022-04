Russian imports fell sharply in March due to logistical constraints and the departure of Western companies, RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Maksim Oreshkin as saying on Friday.

The fall is likely to amount to "tens of percent," he said.

Russia's current account surplus in 2022 is estimated to exceed $200 billion, Oreshkin was quoted by Interfax as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)