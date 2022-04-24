PHOTO
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region where artillery weapons were stored.
(Reporting by Reuters)
High-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight
PHOTO
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region where artillery weapons were stored.
(Reporting by Reuters)