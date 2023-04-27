A Russian missile killed one person in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv during Thursday's early hours, officials there said.

More than a dozen were also injured.

"Around 1 am, residents of Mykolaiv heard 4 loud explosions," city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych posted on Telegram.

"It is already known that one of the missiles hit a high-rise building. One more hit a private house."

He added that some homes in the city had lost power.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration, said: "As of now, we know of 15 injured and 1 dead."

At least one other person had been left in critical condition, according to Kim.

Both Kim and the head of the regional police said an apartment block had been hit and emergency services were headed to the scene.

Mykolaiv is located on the Black Sea, about 170 kilometres (100 miles) from Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Russian forces have frequently targeted it since the start of its invasion in February 2022.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 8,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since then.

The high commissioner added that those figures, last updated in mid-March, are probably an underestimate.

A day before the Mykolaiv attack, another missile strike on a museum killed two people and wounded 10 in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast.

The attack prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Russia of trying to erase his country's history and culture.