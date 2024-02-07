KYIV: Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during Wednesday morning rush hours, Ukraine's Air Force said, with several blasts heard in the country's capital when air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

The loud blasts were heard in Kyiv just before 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), Reuters' witnesses reported.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were engaged. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

All of Ukraine was under an air raid alert, starting at around 6 a.m., with Ukraine's Air Force warning on Telegram of a risk of a Russian missile attack.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, said Russian missiles struck non-residential infrastructure in Kharkiv city, the administrative centre of the region.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)



