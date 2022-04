Russia's key interest rate is seen averaging 14.5% in 2022, according to the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank, down from expectations for 18.9% in the March survey, the bank said on Thursday.

The analysts expect the key rate to average 10.4% in 2023 and 7.5% in 2024, the bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)