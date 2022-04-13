Russia can easily redirect exports of its vast energy resources away from the West to countries that really need them while increasing domestic consumption of oil, gas and coal, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin also said that "unfriendly countries" had destroyed supply chains in Russia's Arctic regions and some nations were not fulfilling their contractual obligations.

Speaking at a meeting with officials to discuss development in the Russian Arctic, Putin said this had created problems for Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Conor Humphries)