NATO's deputy secretary general said on Sunday he was confident Turkey's concerns over Finland and Sweden joining NATO could be addressed.

"Turkey is an important ally and expressed concerns that are addressed between friends and allies," Mircea Geoană told reporters on arrival at foreign ministers meeting of alliance members in Berlin.

"I am confident if these countries decide to seek membership in NATO we will be able to welcome them to find all conditions for consensus to be met."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and John Irish)