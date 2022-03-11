Moody’s has downgraded the ratings of 95 Russian non-financial corporates as well as the baseline credit assessments in the case of government-related Issuers, the ratings agency announced today.

The agency said the rating actions follow the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia, which took place on 6 March, where Moody’s downgraded the Government of Russia’s long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings (local and foreign currency) to Ca from B3.

The other short term (local currency) rating remained unchanged at not prime. Russia’s local and foreign-currency country ceilings were lowered to Caa2 from B2 and B3, respectively.

Moody’s said the downgrade of Russia’s ratings was triggered by Moody’s expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) will restrict cross border payments including for debt service on government bonds.

Moody’s view is supported by a reported statement from the National Settlement Depository (NSD) that coupon payments on OFZ government bonds due on 2 March have only been paid to local holders of the papers, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to non-residents.

The downgrade to Ca was hence driven by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations, Moody’s said, adding that the risk of default occurring had significantly increased.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

