The Kremlin denied on Friday that Russia was involved in a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian armed forces had no missions scheduled for Kramatorsk on Friday.

Ukraine's state railway company said more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country.

The Russian defence ministry said the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the centre of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people, the RIA news agency reported.

