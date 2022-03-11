Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has limited activities in civil helicopters in Russia and suspended the business following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

In a message ahead of an analysts call, Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo also said the group was closely following changing dynamics in defence spending in its key markets.

Late on Thursday, Leonardo said it expected free cash flow to more than double this year from 2021, as European governments step up military spending in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Shares in Leonardo rose more than 9% in early trading in Milan on Friday.

Leonardo said it saw growth in the aero, defence and security market averaging about 6% over the next five years and its target market represented about a fifth of the total.

The company added that it had no significant exposure to Russia or Ukraine.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



