Italy will not veto sanctions on Russian gas imports, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday, as European leaders called for more sanctions against Moscow after war crimes allegations in Ukraine.

""We have never vetoed sanctions ... and we will not," Di Maio told reporters in Zagreb.

Global outrage spread at civilian killings in north Ukraine, including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops, as fighting raged on in the country's south and east.

