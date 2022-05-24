It is unacceptable that some countries side with Russia over the Ukraine war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday at a news conference in Pretoria.

"There are some countries that have voted on the side of Russia. That I cannot accept and it is unacceptable," Scholz told a joint news conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

South Africa abstained in March from a U.N. resolution condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

It is still important to discuss the effects of the Ukraine war to ensure it will end, Scholz said.

