German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron demanded an immediate ceasefire in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a German government official.

Macron and Scholz also told Putin on Thursday that any resolution to the war in Ukraine needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the official said.

The three agreed to remain in close contact in coming days, added the German official.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Madeline Chambers)