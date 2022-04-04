Germany's efforts to gradually reduce fossil fuel imports from Russia weaken President Vladimir Putin, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, when asked if civilian deaths in Ukraine would prompt Germany to back an energy embargo against Russia.

"We are working every day to create the preconditions and the steps toward an embargo, and this is also, in the opinion of the federal government and also in my view, the right way and one that harms Putin daily," Habeck told a news conference.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)



