German engineering companies' orders fell by 4% in March, weighed down by weaker domestic and foreign demand, industry association VDMA said on Tuesday, attributing the decline to the impact of the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues. The year-on-year fall was the first since January 2021. Domestic orders fell by 3% and foreign orders dropped 5% on the year, VDMA said.

"The lack of orders, or even cancellations of orders, from Russia and Ukraine are likely to have led to this decline, as well as a generally stronger reluctance to buy on the part of unsettled investors", VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said. "In addition, significant problems in the supply chain are once again becoming more noticeable, for example as a result of the closure of the port of Shanghai," he added in a statement.

March CHANGE overall -4% y/y of which German -3% y/y foreign -5% y/y January-March overall +7% y/y of which German +9% y/y foreign +6 y/y (Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)