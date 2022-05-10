French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to finalise the European Union's proposal to ban all Russian oil imports, part of a sixth package of sanctions aimed at Russia, the French presidential palace said on Tuesday.

"There are contacts at all levels to ensure we have a global deal on this sixth package," an Elysee official said.

Amongst the 27 EU member states, Hungary is the most vocal critic of this planned embargo on Russian oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Viktor Orban on this project.

Earlier, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he hoped for a deal soon on an EU oil embargo on Russia, possibly for EU foreign ministers to agree.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)



