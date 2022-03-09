AMMAN — The crisis cell at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that 100 Jordanians had left the Ukrainain city of Sumy, heading for Poltava which is three-hours away from Sumy.

The ministry said that it is working to gather more information about Jordanians who are still in Sumy, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry added that the crisis cell is in contact with 24 Jordanian students who left Sumy on Monday using private vehicles and are now 280 kilometres away from the border with Romania.

The Foreign Ministry by 8pm announced that Jordanians who left the city of Sumy Tuesday morning have arrived in the Ukrainian city of Poltava, adding that other Jordanians and their families are approaching the city, bringing the number of departures from Sumy to 120 people, Petra reported.

