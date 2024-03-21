Several explosions sounded early Thursday morning in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following an air alert prompted by missiles and drones launched by Russia, according to an AFP journalist.

Dozens of loud blasts and air defence fire could be heard starting from 5:00 am (0300 GMT).

"Rocket fragments fell on a kindergarten in Sviatoshynskyi District," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that an apartment building and cars in other areas were on fire, with emergency services on their way.

The last major Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital took place at the end of January.