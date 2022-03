Shares in European defence groups surged at the stock market open on Monday after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares in Germany's Rheinmetall jumped 48%, Italy's Leonardo rose 17%, France's Thales was up 10.7% and the UK's BAE gained 13%. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by John Stonestreet)