European Union defence ministers will meet virtually later on Monday to coordinate their assistance for Ukraine after the bloc decided for the first time to jointly fund weapons and send them to Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"We will discuss further urgent needs and coordinate our assistance, with help of the clearing house managed by the EU military staff," Borrell said.

On Sunday, the EU announced it would tighten sanctions on Russia, ban Russian state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold)



