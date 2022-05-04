Diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co said on Wednesday that it would exit its business in Russia, adding that it would explore strategic options to divest Metran, its subsidiary in the country.

"We are committed to an orderly transfer of these assets and will support our employees through this process," said Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai.

Emerson also reported net earnings to common stockholders of $674 million, or $1.13 per share, for the three months ended March 31, up from $561 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

